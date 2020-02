William Ira Roberts

William Ira Roberts, 83, of Bethalto, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Bethalto Church of God, where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 10. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.