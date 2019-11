William L. Dustmann, 81, of Worden, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, Rev. Kelly Mitteis, pastor, Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton officiating. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Carpenter, Ill.