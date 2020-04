William R. Wilson

William R. Wilson, 92, of Godfrey, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A private Christian funeral service will be Monday, April 6, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton; Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Unfortunately, the funeral is required to be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.