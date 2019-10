William S. Fabianic

William S. Fabianic, 84, of Wood River, passed away on September 27, 2019.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Upper Alton Cemetery, with Fr. Steve Janoski officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Alton VFW Post 1308.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.