William Sherman Roberts

William Sherman Roberts, 79, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at SSM DePaul Health Center in Bridgeton, Mo.

Per William’s wishes, the family will have a celebration of life gathering from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Neighborhood Social Club, 4168 State Route 162 in Pontoon Beach.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.