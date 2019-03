William W. “Bill” Wooff

William W. “Bill” Wooff, 80, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. until memorial services at 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church in Wood River. Pastor Richard Newcom will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.