Willowdeen Walker, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:11 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born March 28, 1927 in Greenville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Melvin and Jimmie (Motes) Mayes. She married Russell Ray Walker on November 19, 1964 and he passed away on June 22, 2003. She was an owner and operator of Walker’s Jewelry Store, Queens Wear Boutique and Lori’s Fashions in Granite City for many years. She was a faithful member of Peace Church and enjoyed singing with the choir. She also enjoyed her days of bowling and traveling and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Renard Brown of Holiday, Florida; three grandchildren, Amanda Martin and husband, Jason of New Port Richey, Florida, Jessica Curtis of Holiday, Florida and Jacob Dacus and fiancé, Kasey Watkins of Granite City; six great grandchildren, Sadie, Jason, Austin, Morgan, Makayla and Maddie; a sister, Rosalie King of Granite City; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Beverly Mayes of Granite City and Winston and Sylvia Mayes of Granite City; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a great-great grandson, Zachary; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Herman Mayes and Donald and Peggy Mayes; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Nellie King, Dormalee and Robert Peach and Peggy Mayes.In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Cory Penn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com