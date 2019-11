Wilma Doris Butcher

Wilma Doris Butcher, 87, died at 5:03 a.m. November 4, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville.

Arrangements are being made by Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday November 9, with funeral service starting at 1 p.m. According to the family wishes, she will be cremated.