Wilma F. Johnson, 83, of East Alton, passed away at 11:48 p.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, in Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 17, at Bethalto Church of God. Pastor Dennis Laughlin will officiate. Private burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.