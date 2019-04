Wilma Hancock, 89, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 15, and 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Rev. T.L. Smith officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.