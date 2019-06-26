Wilma Jean Corzine

Wilma Jean Corzine, 88, of Granite City and formerly of Mitchell, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

She was born January 1, 1931, in Marion, Ill., a daughter of the late Oras and Reola (Parrish) Howell. She married Kenneth Christopher Corzine on March 23, 1962, in Anna, Ill., and he passed away on September 7, 2012.

She was a former member of the 2nd Baptist Church and a current member of Grace Baptist in Granite City and enjoyed her years serving as a Sunday school teacher and supporting missions throughout the years. She had worked several years as a florist and enjoyed her days of bowling and roller-skating. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends and her devotion to her church.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dusty and Leisa Ragsdale of Granite City; three grandchildren and spouses, Leslie Ragdale Wright of Jacksonville, N.C., Tyler Knight of Granite City and Shalee Knight of Granite City; seven great-grandchildren, Brandan, Ryan, Rylinn, Makenna, Remy and twins, Easton and Elijah; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Loisa Howell of Millstadt and Gary and Loretta Howell of Texas; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 51 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kenna Jean Corzine; a sister, Louise Rich; and a brother, Charles Howell.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.