Wilma LaVerne Donelson

Wilma LaVerne Donelson, 90, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.