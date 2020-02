Wilma Lorene Fox

Wilma Lorene Fox (nee Tucker), 90 of Patterson, Mo., passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at her home.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be noon until funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Ruegg Funeral Home in Piedmont, Mo., with Rev. Jule Maskrod and Rev. Gary Aubuchon officiating. Burial will follow at the Rowland Woods Cemetery in Patterson, Mo.