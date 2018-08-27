Wilma Lucille Powles

Wilma Lucille Powles, 90, went home at 3:37 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Robings Manor in Brighton.

She was born October 30, 1927, in Pulaski County, Ill., the daughter of the late Edward Allen and Josephine (Kimmel) Malone. She was a hairdresser for many years and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. She married Bobby Lee Powles in Cairo, Ill., and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Allen (Stan) of Bethalto and Marilyn Winn (Mike) of Godfrey; and one son, Glenn Powles of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Debbie Ehlers (Chuck) of Bunker Hill, Stacey Herzog (Chris) of East Alton, Shannon Miller (Jessica) of Glen Carbon and Kelley Loftis of Godfrey; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Darren M. Winn; two brothers, and one sister.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 30. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Rev. Andre’ Dobson officiating. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.