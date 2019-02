Wilma N. Hartung

Wilma N. Hartung, 91, of Edwardsville, Idied at 8:58 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, at the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. Steve Disney officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.