Wilma Nell (Stricklin) Lintz

Wilma Nell (Stricklin) Lintz, formerly of Alton, passed away February 9, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Collinsville at the age of 85. She was born May 13, 1933, in Eldorado, Ill., the daughter of Charles B. and Mary Agnes (Whitlock) Stricklin; both preceded her in death. She graduated in 1951 from Eldorado High School. She married Walter Leroy Lintz on March 7, 1953, in Marion, Ill. After 58 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Aug. 7, 2011.

Wilma worked at Dr. David Scott Reed, DVM, and Dr. Steven Pope, DVM, before her retirement. Wilma was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in early 2013, and was able to stay in her home with her grandson, Mike’s, help until June 2016, when she moved into her daughter and son-in-law’s home until May 2017, when she moved into Cedarhurst of Collinsville Memory Care. The staff treated her with respect and compassion. Vitas Hospice was essential in supporting end of life while at Cedarhurst.

She was loved and will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Chris Constantino of Rosewood Heights; her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Sharon Lintz of Godfrey; her grandsons, Shawn Lintz and Mike Constantino of Alton and brother and sister-in-law, John and Angie Stricklin of California; many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Kevin James Lintz, on Dec. 21, 2010.

A Celebration of Life at Rose Lawn Chapel, 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd., Bethalto, will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, February 22, 2019. Please send any memorials to Alton Area Animal Aid Association or Alzheimer’s Association.