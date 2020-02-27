Wilma Riess, a registered nurse and longtime resident of Florissant, Mo., died February 25, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 85.

Wilma’s life and impact will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, at Florissant Valley Christian Church. Visitation will be start at 9 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Lunch and ice cream will be served in the fellowship hall immediately following. A private burial will take place that afternoon at Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl, Ill.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gress Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home.