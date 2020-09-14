Wilson Elston Williams, 83, of Jerseyville, died at 10:37 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Surviving are:
Wife: Kathryn Williams of Jerseyville
Son: David Williams of Alton
Brothers: Garland "Garry" Williams of Cedar City, Utah
Paul Williams of Alton
Thomas Williams of Nebo
Sisters: Ruby Max of Roodhouse
Linda Franklin of Jerseyville
DoAnna Rawe of Carrollton
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Grafton Full Gospel Church or to the Kane Cemetery.