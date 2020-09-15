Wilson Elston Williams

JERSEYVILLE - Wilson Elston Williams, 83, died at 10:37 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

He was born in Grafton, Illinois on August 12, 1937, and was the son of the late Garland Melvin and Malinda (Herring) Williams.

Wilson was a devout Christian, and at one time was a licensed minister, and was currently attending the Grafton Full Gospel Church.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in Florida and Hawaii, and was employed as a millwright at Laclede Steel Company in Alton where he retired in 1993 after nearly 32 years of dedicated service. He possessed a skill for inventions, and possessed several patents. Wilson was continually perfecting his skills and finding new things to develop, much to the delight of his son, who was the recipient of many gadgets and toys.

He married the former Kathryn Crotchett on April 5, 1964 in Jerseyville, and together they have shared 56 years of married life.

Surviving are his wife, Kathryn Williams of Jerseyville; his son, David Williams of Alton; three brothers and sisters in-law, Garland Albert "Garry" and Marjorie Williams of Cedar City, Utah; Paul David and Louise Williams of Godfrey and Thomas Leroy Williams of Nebo; three sisters and brothers in-law, Ruby Jane Max of Roodhouse; Linda Eileen and Gene Franklin of Jerseyville and DoAnna Marie and Harold "Skip" Rawe of Carrollton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Wesley Williams; and his father in-law and mother in-law, Lawrence and Myrtle Crotchett.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Sam Williams officiating.

In keeping with CDC mandates, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks must be worn and social distancing followed.

Burial will be in the Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Grafton Full Gospel Church or to the Kane Cemetery.

