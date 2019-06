Winnie (DeVous) DeLuca

Winnie (DeVous) DeLuca, 63, of Moro, passed away at 1:27 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at her residence under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Jason Pierce officiating.