Wiona Linn Jeffery, 70, of Alton, beloved wife and sister-in-law, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Riverside Rehab and Health Care Center in Alton after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Per Wiona’s wishes, cremation has occurred and there will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 3, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home, with Father Steven Janoski officiating, followed by interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.