Yvonne Marie White

Yvonne Marie White, 79, of Granite City, formerly of Spokane, Wash., passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

She was born January 1, 1940, in Boise, Idaho, to Wally and Imogene (Inmann) Albert. She married Jodie R. White Sr. on June 1, 1957; he preceded her in death on July 3, 2007.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jodie “Ray” White II; and two grandchildren, Jerod White and Lindsey White-Davis.

Yvonne is survived by her children, Vicky Marie Davis and Imogene “Jeanie” Henry-Woodson, both of Edwardsville; and grandchildren, Sarah Forrester, Zachary Davis, Christian Davis, Darren Henry, Devin Henry, Molly Woodson and Paris Woodson.

Yvonne was a longtime member of Bethel Chapel in Granite City and more recently attended Calvary Life Church in Granite City. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses incurred. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.

A private graveside service at Sunset Hill Cemetery was held honoring Yvonne’s life. Sunset Hill Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.