Zachary Aaron Miller

Zachary Aaron Miller, 39, of St. Louis, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur, Mo.

In celebration of his life, visitation was Sunday, November 24, at Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in St. Louis. Funeral service was Monday, November 25, at the church; Rev. Mark Maynard officiated. A luncheon followed the service at the Frontenac Hilton Ambassadeur Ballroom. Private family burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.