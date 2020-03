Zella Virginia (Lee) Emde

Zella Virginia (Lee) Emde, 100, of Godfrey, died March 12, 2020. 

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Elias,  Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.