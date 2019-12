Zita Louise Zimmerman

Zita Louise Zimmerman, 92, of Moro, passed away at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Anderson Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, December 30, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery in Batchtown.