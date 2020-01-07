Open house set for Jan. 15 at SSP Wellness Center

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske This exterior view of the new Senior Services Plus Wellness Center facility in Alton was captured during the snowfall Jan. 26.

The Senior Services Plus Wellness Center, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, will host a community appreciation open house from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Guests will be able to try classes and utilize the facilities, amenities and equipment. A memory loss professional will lead an afternoon of conversation and activities from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Memory Café. Care partners must attend with individuals experiencing memory loss. An open discussion about healthy eating and achieving success in the new year with a registered dietitian will be from 3-4 p.m.

For information, call (618) 465-3298.

