Open house set for Jan. 15 at SSP Wellness Center

The Senior Services Plus Wellness Center, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, will host a community appreciation open house from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Guests will be able to try classes and utilize the facilities, amenities and equipment. A memory loss professional will lead an afternoon of conversation and activities from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Memory Café. Care partners must attend with individuals experiencing memory loss. An open discussion about healthy eating and achieving success in the new year with a registered dietitian will be from 3-4 p.m. 

For information, call (618) 465-3298.

