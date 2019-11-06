Organizations partner to help veterans and workers learn coding

× Expand computer hacking technology

Savvy Coders, a St. Louis-based coding boot camp with locations in St. Louis, Nashville, Chattanooga; and Venture Café St. Louis, a global movement working to build stronger and more inclusive innovation ecosystems and accelerate and enhance the innovation process, partnered to hold a one-night event targeted toward St. Louis veterans and others interested in exploring careers in software development and learning JavaScript. The event will be 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Innovation Hall-Green Pod, 4220 Duncan Ave. in St. Louis.

“We are always looking to achieve our mission of training marginalized or ignored populations the invaluable full-stack software development skills that lead to great high-paying jobs for our graduates, while also contributing to the local workforce and economy,” said Elaine Queathem, founder and CEO of Savvy Coders. “We are always enthusiastic about helping our country’s veterans and partnering with a great organization like Venture Café STL.”

Queathem launched Savvy Coders in 2015 and has grown the bootcamp to include operations in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn. They have taught hundreds of students how to code and have assisted in job placement after graduation.

“Part of our mission at Venture Café St. Louis is to provide spaces for people to connect and learn in order to advance their business or side project,” said Jessica LaBozzetta, director of Innovation Hall. “Here at Innovation Hall, we are excited to have a physical space that can host these kinds of free and valuable crash courses for the underserved communities, including veterans, women, and minorities.”

Venture Café’s stated mission is to connect innovators to make things happen. It does this through its use of programming, space, storytelling, and broad innovation engagement.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter