Prospect League team coming to Alton

The Prospect League on Wednesday announced the awarding and selection of Alton as its newest member to begin play for the 2021 season.

Alton becomes the 13th Prospect League team. Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park will be home to the soon to-be-named team. The Prospect League is a summer collegiate wood bat league. The purpose of the league is to provide family-friendly, affordable baseball entertainment; provide a summer baseball program for eligible college players to give them experience using a wood bat in a competitive atmosphere; provide a venue to allow MLB Scouts to watch collegiate prospects using wood bats against live pitching in competition. The league schedule is 60 games starting May 30 and ends with the championship series in the second week of August.

"After several visits and meetings, we knew that Alton was an ideal fit for our league,” Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien announced, “We applaud the efforts of Mayor Brant Walker and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes in their understanding and potential that the Prospect League brings to this remarkable city. We are proud of the relationship that has already been established and look forward to many upcoming summers of the highest level of summer collegiate baseball that the Prospect League has to offer. Look forward to Opening Day 2021, in late May, when the Alton franchise takes the field with our newest team for 2020 in O'Fallon, Mo.; Alton will have a great rival across the river."

“How exciting it is to have such an asset coming to our community,” Walker said. “It’ll be a new outlet for family-friendly affordable fun in Alton and should provide not just a boost in our quality of life but economic impact, as well. We’re excited to have Steve Marso oversee the operations and appreciate his investment in marketing the team and our town.”

"The city of Alton is extremely pleased to welcome the Prospect League to Gordon Moore Park and the greater Alton community,” said Greg Caffey, city of Alton Director of Planning and Economic Development. “The expansion of both active and passive recreational opportunities are a central component of our tourism and economic development strategies. We invite baseball fans throughout the region to view the future stars of tomorrow displaying their talents at Hopkins Field."

The Prospect League also introduced Steve Marso as the owner-operator of its newest franchise. Marso is an experienced operator of summer collegiate teams and experienced minor league baseball staffer. Most recently, he owned and operated the Waterloo (Iowa) Bucks of the Northwoods League.

"I have gotten to know Steve very well the past several months," Bastien said. “We have been impressed with his knowledge, experience and dedication to summer collegiate baseball. We are proud that Steve jumped at the opportunity to make Alton a vital member of our league."

"My family and I are grateful and blessed to be given the opportunity to make Alton a standout member of such a prestigious organization as the Prospect League,” Marso said. “We have long hoped that the opportunity might come along to fulfill that dream and get back in the saddle operating a club and team in such a receptive and amazing area as Alton."

Several additions and renovations are being discussed for Lloyd Hopkins Field prior to the opening of the 2021 season.

"I personally was blown away upon my first visit to Gordon Moore with the amazing new additions and facilities that have been added there, as well as the remarkable upkeep the Park staff maintains," Bastien said. "What a magnificent jewel that park is for everyone in that region."

“Lloyd Hopkins Field is an incredible asset for our community,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes said. “The city has put a lot of time and resources into bringing it back to life over the last few years. We’re so excited to see that work paying off with the increased activity in the park and now the addition of an expansion team in the Prospect League. We look forward to the continued upgrades at the park in partnership with our new Prospect League organization.”

