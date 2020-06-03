Sales of L&C professor's paintings will benefit nonprofit

× Expand Chapman

Inspired by her love of Alton, Lewis and Clark Community College Professor Chrissie Chapman has created "Downtime Painting Downtown," a series of paintings featuring local businesses to boost morale and raise money for the struggling Main Street staples.

“I teach a course on happiness, and one of the core components of happiness is connection and acts of kindness,” Chapman said. “I thought that I could do an act of kindness from afar (while we were on stay-at-home orders) by making paintings of downtown businesses, giving them the paintings as gifts and also giving them a shout-out on Facebook.”

Postcard-sized prints of the paintings are being sold by Chapman online, and all of the profits will go to Alton Main Street, a nonprofit group that supports downtown businesses.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude that Chrissie has chosen Alton Main Street as the beneficiary of this fundraiser,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “I saw her first few paintings on my Facebook feed and asked if I could share them to our page, since many people who follow our organization are historic preservation enthusiasts who love Alton’s historic architecture. Little did we know that we would get such an amazing response: people immediately began asking if they could purchase the images, and Chrissie has worked around the clock to make this happen so quickly.”

The original paintings will be on display in the windows of Jacoby Arts Center from June 5-30 as part of the Artfully Local show. After the exhibit, the paintings will be donated to the businesses which are depicted in them.

“By buying locally and encouraging others to buy locally we are saying, ‘We need you here, we appreciate you being here, and we want you to know we are thinking about you during these hard times,’” Chapman said. “I appreciate all the encouragement I have received while completing this project. A special thanks goes out to the Alton Office Depot for its support."

Chapman teaches reading, English, business English, science of happiness and professional development courses on pedagogy and assessment at Lewis and Clark, where she has worked since 2001.

She and her students have worked together to create campaigns aimed at helping others, including a Hate Has No Home Here campaign, LC has Heart initiative and the Is this Love? exhibit, which promoted healthy relationships.

Her students created a yoga, meditation and prayer quiet room on campus. They lobbied for funding for the Send Silence Packing group to come to campus (as a suicide awareness group for Active Minds).

Last year, her students created the What Were You Wearing? exhibit to help dispel myths about rape, and a student-created ad campaign, Don’t Stand by. Stand Up, highlighted students standing up against rape culture.

Chapman says she is amazed at how kindhearted and willing to help others her students are.

“I believe we should take a lesson from my students and try to incorporate acts of kindness into our lives as a regular practice,” Chapman said. “Being kind to others really does bring you happiness.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter