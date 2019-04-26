SIUE abuzz during Under the Big Top-themed Springfest 2019

× Expand SIUE students enjoy a treat outside during Springfest 2019.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Springfest 2019 from April 22-25 offered students an upbeat opportunity to get involved and celebrate camaraderie as the spring semester draws to a close.

The annual celebration is coordinated by the Kimmel Student Involvement Center’s Campus Activities Board. This year’s theme was Under the Big Top, and featured camel rides, a fortune teller, juggling competitions, trivia night, cotton candy and more.

“The goal of Springfest is to bring the campus community together, right before we’re all cramming for finals and feeling stressed, for one last hurrah before summer,” said Springfest programming chair Madeline Zuber, a junior applied communication studies major from Newton. “I hope everyone had a great time.”

The traditional giant banana split in a canoe was sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville. Springfest headliner Michael Che, co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s iconic “Weekend Update” and co-writer of the show, offered a hilarious finale to this year’s events on Thursday.

