SIUE, faculty association reach agreement

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and its Faculty Association, an affiliate of the Illinois Education Association/National Education Association, have reached a collective bargaining agreement covering the period July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2022. The pact has been fully ratified and approved.

“I want to thank the administrative and faculty negotiating team members and all who contributed to the successful agreement,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “SIUE’s national reputation rests upon the excellent level of instruction provided by our faculty, as well as the research and artistic activity they contribute to their disciplines. The environment created at SIUE has prepared so many students for career success and will continue to do so.”

The contract applies to the tenured and tenure-track faculty in Library and Information Services, the College of Arts and Sciences, and the Schools of Business, Engineering, Nursing, and Education, Health and Human Behavior. The contract provides a new framework for most employment issues, such as hours, wages, and terms and conditions of employment. However, it does not address every aspect of a faculty member’s professional life, including curricular issues, such as academic programs and courses.

“With this historic, first comprehensive union contract now in place, the SIUE Faculty Association and the SIUE administration start a new chapter of cooperation, with both parties beginning to implement the new, mutually agreed-upon policies,” said FA President Kim Archer, professor of music. “During the next year, the college, schools and their respective departments will be updating operating papers and ways of doing business to align with the contract.”

“Coming together on a first contract can present many challenges,” said Kevin Dorsey, SIU System interim president. “I want to congratulate the administration and the faculty association at SIUE for finding common ground as they have worked to strengthen the university, and provide the best opportunities for our faculty and ultimately our students.”

Founded in 1853, the IEA represents more than 135,000 Illinois public education faculty and staff, from pre-K through graduate programs, as well as students preparing to become teachers. The IEA is an affiliate of the NEA, the largest labor union in the United States, representing 3.2 million public education faculty and staff nationally, including 200,000 higher education faculty, staff, and graduate students.

