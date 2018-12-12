South Roxana woman charged with sexually assaulting boy, 13

Perez

A South Roxana woman was charged with three felony counts in a suspected sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.

The South Roxana Police Department responded to a call of a suspected criminal sexual assault complaint involving a minor Saturday, December 8, 2018 at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Bob Coles said in a press release.

The alleged offense occurred in the 500 block of Sinclair Avenue, South Roxana. A search warrant was secured and executed on the suspect’s residence.

With assistance from the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, the results of the investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The police department was able to secure three felony charges against Melissa S. Perez, 38. Her bond was set at $150,000.

She is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Coles said he expects the suspect will be in police custody by the end of the day Wednesday.