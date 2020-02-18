× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Joe Parmentier talks to the EA-WR girls basketball team during his last game as a coach on Feb. 10 in a 59-51 loss to Salem at the Class 2A Carlyle Regional quarterfinals. Parmentier officially ended a 39-year coaching career.

When Joe Parmentier retired as a teacher at East Alton-Wood River High in 2016, he thought that was it.

A physical education, government and U.S. history teacher, Parmentier wore a lot of coaching hats, too. From football, boys and girls basketball and boys tennis, he’d done it all. What was left to prove?

But when his daughter Taylor was entering her sophomore season for the EA-WR girls basketball squad, a coaching vacancy arose and Parmentier couldn’t pass up guiding her through her prep career. After 3 seasons and a 41-44 overall record, he officially hung up his coaching duds for good following the Oilers 59-51 loss to Salem in the Class 2A Carlyle Regional quarterfinals on Feb. 10.

“This is it, I’m done,” Parmentier said, chuckling. “I tried to retire, but I had an opportunity to coach my daughter. I can’t do this anymore. I still get those butterflies and get sick before the game. I can’t do it. I’m old and I want to sit back and enjoy it. I’m done. No more Fran Tarkentons.”

His last hurrah has been a fruitful one. Taking over a girls program that was reeling after a 2-23 season in ‘16-17, Parmentier guided the Oilers to 7-20, 16-13 and finally an 18-11 campaign. EA-WR won the Dupo Cat Classic in 2018 and the Gibault Candy Cane Classic in 2019.

“This has been pretty cool because I’ve known these girls forever,” he said. “They’re all so tightly knit. My daughter and Aubrey (Robinson) are rooming next year at Illinois State. They’re both valedictorians. I’m proud of not only them, but Kayla Brantley going to Illinois College and LeighAnn Nottke is the heart and glue of our team. What a fierce competitor, she’s what, 5-foot-2 and 80 pounds? She makes it go for us and when she’s going, we’re going.”

Parmentier has been involved with the senior class since they were fourth-graders and called it “an honor” to coach them at the varsity level.

“They really are a remarkable group of young ladies and not only that, we were figuring out our grade point average and on a 4.0 scale, our team is a 3.8, so that tells you what kind of girls they are,” Parmentier said.

He recognizes the future for EA-WR, too. Parmentier doesn’t see the Oilers dropping back to obscurity next year.

“Adrianna (Ulrich) is going to be a nice ball player, along with the juniors coming back in Hannah (Allen), Karli (Withers) and Mallory (Martin),” Parmentier said. “They’re in pretty good shape next year. I think Adrianna will turn into a real nice ball player. She’s still young and learning the game. With Hannah, Karli and Mallory, they’re all shooters.”

It was the prospect of helping Taylor finish out her prep career that really motivated Parmentier to return to the coaching ranks, though. Now 61, he remembers what it was like playing football for his father, Bill, at Southwestern High. Parmentier is a 1977 graduate of Southwestern.

He admitted the dynamic has been a little different with Taylor than it was for father and son.

“It was a different relationship with my dad and I because we were both hard-headed,” Parmentier quipped. “My daughter is laid-back and she pretty well picks everything up when I tell her to do something. When I played for my dad, sometimes I’d disagree with him because I thought I knew best. With her, it’s been easy.”

After 39 years and so many student-athletes under his tutelage, Parmentier knows this is the right time to walk away, but it hasn’t made it easy.

“It’s been hard to sleep,” he said. “The best thing is the player/coach relationship. It’s not about winning and losing — I like to win — but it’s about the relationships I’ve built over the years … They all feel like my daughters. It’s been that type of relationship we’ve had. I’ve been thinking about this for so long and usually I have a lot to say, but I’m a little dumbfounded right now.”

