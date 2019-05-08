BASEBALL: Area teams primed for regionals

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City coach Scott Smallie and Alton coach Scott Harper meet with umpires before a game on April 3 at Babe Champion Field. Granite City and Alton will be hosting regional tournaments.

Marquette Catholic's baseball team will look to win its second regional championship in three years when it plays in the Class 2A Staunton Regional that begins on Monday.

The Explorers are the top seed in the five-team tournament and will await the winner between East Alton-Wood River and Southwestern in the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

EA-WR and Southwestern will square off in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Southwestern. The Oilers are seeded 10th.

The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 18.

The Roxana Shells are also in Class 1A and will be playing Carlyle in a Mater Dei Regional quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Roxana. The winner of that game will head to Northside City Park in Breese to take on Mater Dei in the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Alton Redbirds and the Granite City Warriors will be hosting regionals in Class 4A.

The Redbirds are the No. 7 seed in the Alton Regional and will play fourth-seeded Belleville East in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on May 22. The winner of that game will play either Edwardsville or Quincy in the finals at 11 a.m. on May 25.

The Warriors are seeded sixth in the Granite City Regional and will play second-seeded Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. on May 22 in the semifinals. The winner plays either O'Fallon or Collinsville in the finals at 11 a.m. on May 25.

Civic Memorial is the No. 7 seed in the Class 3A Triad Regional. The Eagles play Jersey at 4:30 p.m. on May 20 in a quarterfinal game at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The winner plays Mascoutah in the semifinals on May 22 at Triad High.

After winning a regional title in 2017, Marquette fell short of its second straight championship in '18, losing 12-7 to Althoff in the Wesclin Regional finals. The Explorers were the only area team to make it to the regional championship round last spring.

Marquette picked up its 20th win of the season on Monday after beating Carrollton 12-2 on the road. It's the third year in a row the Alton school reached the 20-win mark.