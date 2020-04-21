COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hoopin' with the Beavers

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp East Alton-Wood River senior Kayla Brantley goes for a shot against Carlinville in a game last winter. Brantley will continue her basketball career at Blackburn College next year.

East Alton-Wood River senior Kayla Brantley has recently announced that she will continue her basketball career at Blackburn College next year.

Brantley will join a Blackburn team that finished 5-19 last winter. The Beavers, who compete in NCAA Division III, are coached by Nick Morgan.

Brantley is coming off an outstanding four-year prep basketball career at EA-WR, earning all-Prairie State Conference honors in her sophomore year and helping the Oilers finish with back-to-back winning seasons. Last winter, EA-WR finished 18-11.