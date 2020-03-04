COLLEGE SOCCER: From Explorer to Trailblazer

× Expand Submitted photo Marquette Catholic senior Kaya Thies announced that she will be playing soccer at Lewis and Clark Community College next fall. Pictured are (from left to right): Marquette coach Brian Hoener, Thies and Lewis and Clark coach Tim Rooney (back row) Marquette athletics director Jack Holmes.

Marquette Catholic senior Kaya Thies announced on Feb. 26 that she plans to continue her soccer career at Lewis and Clark Community College next year.

Thies will join a Lewis and Clark program that won 20 matches and competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national tournament last fall. The Trailblazers will have two other players from the Riverbend area in next year's roster -- Jenna Robinson of Bethalto and Kara Crutchley of Wood River.

Thies, a forward, will play in her fourth season with the Marquette girls soccer team this spring. Last year, she finished with nine goals and seven assists and helped the Explorers win a Class 1A regional title. Thies had 10 goals and nine assists in her sophomore year.