FOOTBALL: Mac time

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate New Marquette Catholic football coach Leon McElrath III talks to the audience during a press conference on Feb. 14.

Leon McElrath III will never forget Valentine's Day 2020.

That's when he was named the new football coach at Marquette Catholic High School.

"I'm excited to be here and I'm excited to get started," McElrath said.

McElrath was introduced as the Explorers' new coach for the 2020 fall season during a press conference in front of numerous players at the Marquette Catholic Commons on Feb. 14. He will replace Darrell Angleton, who stepped down as Marquette coach after the 2019 season.

"We were fortunate to have more than 22 applicants for the head coach opening," said Andy Blasingim, the athletic chair of the the Marquette Catholic Board of Directors. "We interviewed nine very qualified coaches, including several successful head coaches. The search committee was pleased to have so many well qualified candidates who want to coach at Marquette. We believe we have found the right person to lead our football program for years to come."

Known as "Coach Mac," McElrath was coming off a successful two-year run at McCluer North, where he coached the Stars to back-to-back trips to Missouri Class 5 district championship games.

“Coach Mac took over a McCluer North program that was 0-10 before he started,” MCHS athletics director Jack Holmes said. “He returned them to a 7-3 record in only two years and he comes highly recommended.”

Now, McElrath is looking to help the Explorers continue their winning ways. Last fall, Marquette finished 5-5, captured the Prairie State Conference championship and competed in the Class 3A state playoffs. The Alton school has competed in the state playoffs 25 times.

"I want to bring a fun program," McElrath said. "I want to upgrade our competitiveness. I hope for my players that the best thing they'll take from me is how competitive I am. I'm 32 years old. I haven't ran in a while, but I'll beat you right now. My wife said that I'm terrible in basketball, but I'll beat you. That's how competitive I am. I want to win in everything I do."

McElrath had a brief meeting with his new team before the press conference.

"It went good," he said. "I think they were really intrigued and excited about what's to come. I've done a lot of research on them. I think we have a good foundation."

McElrath graduated from Webster Groves High School in 2006. During his prep career, he earned a first-team all-conference award and played under two-time state championship coach Cliff Ice, who stepped down as coach in December. McElrath also played football at MacMurray College, where he was a second-team all-conference defensive lineman.

McElrath has been coaching for 11 years. He started out as an assistant at Dupo before working at University City, Hazelwood West, Southeast High School in Kansas City, Mo., and McCluer North.

McElrath said he's thrilled to return across the river to Marquette.

“I believe we can do great things at Marquette," said McElrath, who will also teach physical education and health at MCHS. "I’m looking forward to meeting the players already in the program and those in the school who might be interested in playing. Marquette has a great reputation for preparing kids for college. I’m a big believer in helping these players get to the next level, if that is something they want to do.”