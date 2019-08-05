GOLF: More gold for Pinkas

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Kevin Pinkas of Edwardsville poses after winning the Gold Medal Tournament on Sunday at Rock Spring Golf Course.

After a six-year hiatus, Kevin Pinkas is back on top at the Gold Medal Golf Tournament.

The Edwardsville resident won the two-day tournament at Rock Spring Golf Course with a 2-under-138, his second championship and his first since 2013. Pinkas shot a 66 in the second day on Sunday to clinch the championship.

Pinkas played in the morning session on Sunday. He found out he won the championship about five hours after playing his last hole.

"I thought there was going to be a 10 o'clock shotgun today for everybody," Pinkas said. 'I was about to get ready to withdraw and they were nice enough to let me play in the morning today."

Pinkas also prevented one of his best friends, Jim Odle, Jr., from winning the tournament for the second year in a row. Odle finished in a tie for fourth with Dan Greiner with a 3-over-143, the same score he shot in last year's tournament.

"He's a good dude," Odle said of Pinkas. "He played well."

Brian Gebben of Alton turned in the top finish out of the area golfers, placing second to Pinkas by three strokes. Gebben, a 2013 Marquette Catholic graduate, finished 1-over-141 .

"I couldn't putt today," Gebben said. "I missed a lot of putts. I've come close of winning this thing a couple of times. But I'll get it eventually. I'm not too worried about it."

Corey Schelle of Alton placed third with a 2-over-142.

Also, Marquette graduate Jack Patterson won the B flight championship with a 152. Another Marquette graduate, Sam Cogan, captured the C flight title with a 148 and Andrew McClusky won the D flight with a 162.

There were 51 golfers in the Gold Medal Tournament, which started in 1954.