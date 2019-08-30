Tri-City Speedway doubleheader canceled

Friday’s Brandt River Town Showdown has been canceled by officials from Track Enterprises, Tri-City Speedway and USAC because of a worsening forecast throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets resume action Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 4-5, with the Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink at The Dirt Track at IMS.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars resume action Friday, Sept. 13, with the Jim Hurtubise Classic at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track and Saturday, Sept. 14, with the Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

