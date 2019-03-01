YOUTH WRESTLING: Roxana wins first regional title

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana Junior High wrestling team poses with its regional championship trophy on Saturday after winning the regional tournament at Auburn Junior High.

The Roxana Junior High wrestling team accomplished some history on Feb. 23.

The Shells won their first regional title in program history after edging Litchfield by one point for first place in the IESA Class 1A Regional 15 tournament at Auburn Junior High School in Divernon.

Roxana finished with 303.5 points in the six-team tournament. Litchfield came in second with 302.5.

The Shells also qualified 12 wrestlers for the Sectional D tournament at Litchfield High School, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.

Also, the Alton Junior Redbirds qualified 10 wrestlers to the Class AA Sectional D tournament at the Jacksonville High School Bowl, also scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday. Alton competed in the regional tournament at Jacksonville Middle School on Feb. 23.

The top four finishers in each weight class at sectionals advance to the IESA state tournament on March 8-9 at Northern Illinois University.

Roxana had seven regional champions. They were Bradley Ruckman (70), Brandon Green (75), Levi Wilkinson (80), Zebediah Katmarek (100), Josiah Oliver (145) , Zach Huff (185) and Chase Allen (215).

Nathan Harrison (65), Lleyton Cobine (95), Donald Battles (135) and James Herring (145) placed second and Braden Johnson came in third in 112.

Logan Riggs (80). William Baumgartner (85), Landon Sitze (95), Jaden Gaunt (105), Jordan Carter (126) and Michael Wilfong (215) placed fourth for the Shells, but didn't qualify for sectionals.

Alton had a pair of regional champions in Yaveion Freeman (100) and Antoine Phillips (105). Emanuel Morrissette (95), Jason Ragland (105), Jhalil Rhodes (126), Jaxon Sheets (215) and Anthony Massone (275) placed second and Antwan Baskin (85), Andrew Nelson (100) and Brandon Rudd (185) came in third.

Antonia Phillps (112) was the only Alton wrestler placing fourth and missing the sectional cut.