A celebration in Charleston

× Expand photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich heaves the shot put at the Class 2A state meet on May 18 in Charleston. Ulrich became the first girls track and field athlete to win a state title for the Oilers, throwing the shot a personal-best 46 feet, 9.5 inches on her final throw.

photo by Theo Tate Ulrich poses at the top of the podium after getting her state championship medal in the Class 2A shot put at Eastern Illinois University on May 18.

Jayden Ulrich saved the best for last in the shot put at the Class 2A state girls track and field meet on May 18 at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.

The East Alton-Wood River sophomore tossed a personal-best throw of 46 feet, 9 inches in her final attempt, good enough to help her win her first prep state track championship.

“It meant a lot because this whole season, I was really working for this thing,” Ulrich said.

Three hours later, Ulrich placed second in the discus in 138-11, making her the first EA-WR girl to earn all-state honors in two events.

“It really surprised me,” Ulrich said. “I didn’t think I would do that well.”

Ulrich was one of five Riverbend athletes who earned all-state honors. Alton senior Bria Thurman placed seventh in the shot put and teammate Jeanea Epps came in ninth in the 100-meter run in Class 3A. Civic Memorial freshman Maura Niemeier placed seventh in the triple jump and EA-WR sophomore Hannah Sechrest finished eighth in the high jump in Class 2A.

Epps, a member of the 400-meter relay team that finished eighth in her sophomore year, said she was thrilled that she and Thurman wrapped up their prep careers with all-state medals.

“It’s great, especially because we’re seniors, so we’re paving the way for the younger athletes,” said Epps, who ran 12.23 seconds in the 100. “Hopefully, they can earn more medals in the years to come.”

Thurman was the third Alton athlete to medal in the shot put and the first since Jewel Wagner in 2016.

“She (Jewel) was my mentor my freshman year,” said Thurman, who threw a 41-3.5. “She helped me a lot. She helped me understand things like changing my technique because I had one way of doing it. Getting to where I am now, she was very helpful my freshman year.”

Niemeier, who finished with a 36-7.75 in the triple jump, was ecstatic to get an all-state medal as a freshman.

“I felt good about my jump,” said Niemeier, who became the first athlete in CM girls track and field history to earn all-state honors. “I was really excited about it. It was a PR for me, which I didn’t expect to get a PR at state. I was just coming up here to do my best, and that was an added bonus.”

Ulrich and Sechrest helped the Oilers place 11th in the team standings at state with 20 points. It’s the first time the EA-WR girls track team had two all-state medalists in the same year.

“(The coaches) said they really wanted us to bring back medals,” said Sechrest, who finished with a 5-4 in the high jump. “My coaches were saying, ‘First, get there (to state) and then in finals, get a medal.’ To medal here means that I’ve made my coaches proud.”

Ulrich now has three all-state medals in her two-year prep track career. She finished fourth in the shot put in 2018.

The sophomore said she was happy to come back to Charleston for another year and leave with a state title.

“It was really nerve-wracking because there were a lot of people, but it felt good to be back with the girls throwing and it felt good to get into the ring again and show them what I’ve got,” she said.

Other Riverbend state qualifiers

Alton — Taylor Arnold (4x100), Renee Raglin (100, 4x100), Sierra Stahlschmidt (4x100), Lauren Weiner (pole vault)

Civic Memorial — Jackie Woelfel (high jump)

Marquette Catholic — Nathaliah Buttry (4x400), Jessica Cutts (100, 4x100, 4x200), Grace Dennis (4x400), Tristan Fraley (long jump, 100-meter hurdles, 4x100, 4x200), Kennedi Koetzle (4x100, 4x200), Brooklyn Taylor (200, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Riley Vickrey (1,600, 3,200, 4x400)

Roxana — Hannah Ohlendorph (4x800), Jennifer Palen (4x800), Elizabeth Ruvalcaba (4x800), Victoria Tarpley (4x800), Janelynn Wirth (3,200)

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter