A change to the Redbird regime

Alderman and Kusnerick

A change at the head of the Alton athletics department is on the horizon.

In December, Jeff Alderman announced his plans to retire as athletics director at AHS following seven seasons there. In March, the school district announced Chris Kusnerick would become the new AD for the Redbirds.

Alderman’s last day is June 30; Kusnerick’s first day is July 1.

It’s a changing of the guard, but one without much of a learning curve. Kusnerick is the AD at McCluer North High in Florissant, Mo., and was previously AD at Collinsville from ‘09-13 within the Southwestern Conference. He’s been at McCluer North the last four years.

“It’s an honor,” Kusnerick said of coming back to the SWC. “The Southwestern Conference is a fantastic conference with a lot of great programs, coaches and athletics directors. In my past, I enjoyed interacting with those coaches and ADs and within this past year with Belleville West and East St. Louis winning basketball state titles, it shines brightly on the conference and the level of athletics that are played.”

Both Kusnerick and Alderman had similar roads as coaches before becoming administrators.

Kusnerick spent 19 years at various stops as a basketball coach before becoming an AD. He had stops at Rock Falls, Effingham St. Anthony, Monmouth, Perryville High in Missouri, and last at Collinsville.

Alderman went the football route, his first head coaching job coming at Jacksonville Routt. He was also head coach at Southwestern and Dunlap before his final three seasons on the gridiron with the Redbirds from 2012-14. He won the Ray Eliot Award in 2017, bestowed by the IHSA and Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame for exemplary dedication to the sport of football. He spent a lot of years as an assistant in high school and college, too.

Hired as AD and football coach at Alton, Alderman admitted it was difficult to perform both duties in the SWC.

“To be honest — I love coaching football — but I felt like I wasn’t doing either job very well,” Alderman said. “That’s what brought that about. I just thought the whole school would be better served if I worked only as the athletics director.”

The AHS sports programs have seen successes in Alderman’s tenure. There were successes on the field, with two of Alton’s all-time bests in Bryan Hudson and LaJarvia Brown, along with countless other stellar athletes coming through the halls, but what Alderman may be most proud of are the facilities. During his time the Redbirds have transferred much of their athletic events to the campus.

“I feel like we’ve been a model of continuous improvement, whether it be personnel or facilities or scheduling,” Alderman said. “I feel good about the direction things are heading. It doesn’t always measure out in wins and losses, but there are a lot of things that have gotten better from college opportunities for kids, to our facilities improving. That’s much more a credit to the people above me and our board of education.”

Kusnerick admitted the new facilities were selling points on his decision to come to Alton.

“One thing is they’ve made a huge emphasis and upgrade in their on-campus athletic facilities from when I was in Collinsville (‘05-13),” Kusnerick said. “Now, besides football, they’re playing everything on campus, which is just great. It ranks with some of the best facilities in the conference, if not all of Southern Illinois.”

Kusnerick hopes to continue improving that trend by getting lights for those on campus facilities. He plans to put an emphasis on the soccer field and track first.

“That will be a big project we can hopefully get accomplished in the near future,” he said.

As for Alderman, who will be 61 on May 1, he’ll spend more time with his family — his wife, Cindy; daughter Natalie and son Rocky — and just enjoy retirement. He’ll have plenty of time to reflect on the great athletes he’s watched, relationships he’s formed and experiences he’s shared.

“I don’t really know what I’m going to do, besides catch my breath a little bit and enjoy our family,” Alderman said. “There will be plenty of time for (reflection) this summer.”

Jeff Alderman football coaching results

‘89-90 — Jacksonville Routt 10-10 (1 playoff appearance, 1A)

‘94-98 — Piasa Southwestern 25-23 (3 playoff appearances, 3A)

‘99-08 — Dunlap 58-43 (6 playoff appearances, 5 in 4A, 1 in 5A)

‘12-14 — Alton 11-16 (no playoff appearances)

Chris Kusnerick boys basketball coaching results

‘92-96 — Monmouth High 38-70 (1 regional)

‘96-01 — Effingham St. Anthony 128-24 (2 regionals, 1 sectional)

‘01-05 — Rock Falls 91-32 (4 regionals, 3 sectionals)

‘05-09 — Collinsville 43-68 (1 regional)

