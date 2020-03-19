A coach with a mission

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Jake Janek will take over head coaching duties of the Granite City football program in the 2020 season.

Two decades ago, Jake Janek was a standout for the Granite City football team, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors twice.

Now, Janek is the Warriors’ head coach.

Janek was hired to take over the football program for the 2020 fall season on March 10 during a Granite City School Board meeting. He replaces Orlando “Doc” Gooden, who was relieved from his duties in January after just one season. Janek will be the Warriors’ fourth coach in four years.

“I’m excited,” Janek said. “I’m not thinking too much about the season yet. I’m taking it one step at a time. The first step is looking for coaches and getting these kids together and letting them know what’s going on and getting them into the weight room and start working on the program.”

Janek will take over a team that finished 3-6 last fall after competing in the state playoffs the year before. He said his goal in his first year as head coach is to help the Warriors get back on the winning track.

“There are some really good athletes and there is some good talent at Granite City right now,” Janek said. “I see them in gym classes and I see them in the hallways and hopefully they’ll be ready.”

Janek graduated from GCHS in 2002. When he was a junior, he earned second-team all-SWC honors at offensive guard. The next year, he received a second-team all-SWC award on the defensive line despite the season being cut short because of the one-month Granite City School District strike.

Janek, who went on to play college football at the University of Illinois and McKendree University, said his senior year at GCHS was an emotional one.

“It was a tough time,” he said. “Everybody looked forward to that time and it was something I felt like it could have gone differently. I definitely learned from being in that adversity and being in that position that stuff doesn’t always go your way. But what are you going to do? We had to move forward.”

After his college career, Janek worked as an assistant with the GCHS football coaching staff for several years beginning in 2008.

Granite City athletics director John Moad said Janek’s experience as player and assistant coach for the Warriors was one of the key factors in him getting the head coaching position.

“We felt that having that familiar face was important and having that somebody in the building the kids can go to if they had questions,” Moad said. “You can ask anybody that it makes a huge difference having a football coach in the building.”

Janek was one of 10 applicants for the Granite City football job. He’s currently a physical education teacher at GCHS and an assistant coach with the school’s wrestling and track teams.

“We feel that’s very important to have somebody in-house right now to lead us into the future,” Moad said.

Besides football, Janek also participated in wrestling and track at GCHS.

“I’m going to definitely try to encourage all of the football players to go out for other sports,” Janek said. “That should be the No. 1 thing to do (for the athletes) in the offseason is play something else and contribute more to the Granite City High School athletics.”

Jake Janek

Finished sixth at 215 pounds in the Class AA state wrestling tournament in his senior year

Qualified for the state track meet in the shot put twice

Earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in football, wrestling and track in his junior and senior seasons

Younger brother of Chris Janek, a 1996 GCHS graduate and the owner of Tank’s Training Facility

