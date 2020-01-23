A decade of achievement

× Expand The Granite City girls soccer team poses with its state championship trophy in 2011.

photo by Theo Tate Andrew O’Keefe celebrated a state title in the 1,600 at the Class 3A state track meet in 2019.

The 2010s were good to Granite City High School.

The school had its girls soccer team and a track athlete winning state titles, a former football player getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and three of its baseball players getting drafted and playing in the pros.

Throughout the decade, GCHS captured 6 regional titles, 2 sectional championships and 1 state crown and had 16 athletes earning all-state medals; 13 of them were from track.

Also, the school bid farewell to the Southwestern Conference as it ended its longtime affiliation with the league to become an independent.

Kickin’ to a state title

The GCHS girls’ soccer team celebrated its first state championship in its 26-year history after beating Naperville North 1-0 in the Class 3A state championship match in 2011. The Warriors had placed in the top four three other times before finally coming out on top in ‘11.

It was also Granite City’s first state team crown in any sport since 1990, when the boys soccer team won it all. Skip Birdsong, a member of the 1990 boys soccer team, headed the 2011 girls soccer team.

Ashley Deckard, who continued her soccer career at Western Illinois and William Woods University, was the Warriors’ top player with 13 goals. She also earned all-state honors.

Aces for Andrew

Andrew O’Keefe became the Granite City boys track team’s first state champion since 1973 after placing first in the 1,600-meter run at the Class 3A state meet in Charleston in 2019.

O’Keefe turned in a time of 4:13.50 to win the state championship by nearly 5 seconds. The year before, he finished second in the 1,600, losing by just 800th of a second.

O’Keefe, now a freshman at Adams State University, became the Warriors’ fifth state champion in program history and the first to win in a distance event.

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City graduate Kevin Greene shakes hands with GCHS Principal Daren DePew during a visit to the school in 2016. Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame that year.

Greene Day

Kevin Greene, a 1980 Granite City South graduate, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 at Canton, Ohio.

Greene played for four NFL teams and competed in the Pro Bowl five times during his 15-year career. He’s among the career leaders in sacks and owns the most as a linebacker in league history.

GCHS’ football field was named after him during the summer of 2016. In the fall of ‘19, Greene visited the school as part of a field dedication ceremony.

Three of a kind

Three former Granite City High baseball players participated in the professional level during the decade — Jake DePew, Cody Daily and Chad Spanberger.

DePew was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010, Daily signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and Spanberger was picked by the Colorado Rockies in 2017.

Spanberger is the only one still playing in the pros. He was recently traded to the Milwaukee Brewers after playing in the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization for a year.

Farewell to the SWC

The GCHS athletic program dropped out of the Southwestern Conference in 2018 after 84 years as a member.

A year before, school officials announced the Warriors were leaving the SWC for security reasons. The program made a bid to become a member of the South Seven Conference, but it was rejected in March 2018.

The Warriors were a charter member of the SWC, founded in 1923. The school left the conference in 1975 but returned in 1984. 3

Other highlights

Hockey team wins MVCHA title in 2011

Football team competed in state playoffs in 2011 and 2018

Chessy Nikonowicz became the first GCHS girls cross country state qualifier in 34 years in 2019

Boys bowling team wins first sectional title in 2013 and one of its bowlers, Ricky Hard, shot a 300 in regionals in 2018

Boys golf team qualified for state for the first time in 2010

Girls track team had two individuals and two relay teams place at state during the decade

Paddlers Swim Club wins SWISA title in 2018, its first league championship since 1994

GCHS won regional titles in girls soccer (2011, ‘15, ‘16), wrestling (2010, ‘11) and baseball (2010) during the decade

