A December to remember

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team poses with its state championship trophy on Dec. 12 after beating Ingersoll Middle School in the IESA Class 7-4A finals at Bolingbrook.

× Expand The Alton Middle School eighth-grade team poses with its state championship trophy after beating Troy Middle School in the Class 8-4A finals on Dec. 19 in Macon.

Talia Norman couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend her first year with the Alton Middle School girls basketball team.

In a span of a week, the 5-foot-11 seventh-grader helped the Junior Redbirds’ seventh- and eighth-grade squads capture state titles. AMS defeated Ingersoll Middle School in the IESA Class 7-4A championship game on Dec. 12 at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook and completed the sweep on Dec. 19 with a 57-24 victory over Troy Middle School of Plainfield in the Class 8-4A title game at Meridian High School in Macon.

“I love being a part of this program because you’ve got good coaches who will help you along the way,” Norman said. “You’ve got good teammates who will cheer you on when you’re down.”

The Junior Redbirds won a state title in the seventh-grade division for the second year in a row and captured their first state crown in the eighth-grade division.

Both teams were a combined 49-1 this season. The seventh-grade team finished 24-0 and the eighth-grade squad was 25-1.

“It’s been a cool ride watching the girls mature not only on the court, but off the court as well,” said Jeff Harris, the head coach of the seventh-grade team and assistant of the eighth-graders. “It’s been a pleasure to watch.”

Before this year, AMS had never competed in the state tournament in the eighth-grade division. The eighth-graders clinched a state berth by beating Cahokia Wirth on Dec. 11 in the sectional title game at Trimpe Middle School.

“We’re very excited,” said Amber Gieseking, head coach of the eighth-grade team and assistant of the seventh-graders. “We’re fortunate to have seventh-graders and one sixth-grader to play up with us and make a dynamite team.”

Norman transferred to AMS from Hazelwood Central Middle School. She said she’s thrilled to play for the AMS basketball program, which has won three state titles in two years.

“I’m happy to be a part of it because in my old school, we didn’t have this,” Norman said. “I’m excited.”

Norman was part of a strong scoring trio that also included seventh-graders Kiyoko Proctor and Jarius Powers. The three players combined to score 96 points in three games in the seventh-grade state tournament. In the eighth-grade tournament, they finished with a combined 93 points.

“I give it to the team because you can’t do it by yourself,” Powers said. “It’s a team sport. I feel like it’s not about points. It’s about defense, too. Defense wins games.”

Proctor was solid from the 3-point line in the two state tournaments, hitting a combined 17 treys.

“I get really excited when I hit 3s, especially when it’s a tough game,” Proctor said.

Harris said he was happy to see the seventh-graders win their second straight state title. Before last year, AMS had never won a state crown in any sport.

“It’s always hard to do things twice, especially when you’re the targeted team,” Harris said. “We kept competing and the girls got better over the year and proved it.”

The eighth-grade team advanced to the finals by beating Brooks Middle School of Harvey in the first round and Mokena in the semifinals on Dec. 14.

“We saw a lot of new teams in the eighth-grade state tournament,” Gieseking said. “We were a little bit unsure on what was going to happen on Saturday, but we were able to see new competition and still pull it out.”

Seventh-grade team

Meyonna Banks

Zariyah Gilmore

Ava Harris

Kya Ingram

Kaylea Lacey

McKenna McNamee

Talia Norman

Kyridas Orr

Jarius Powers

Kiyoko Proctor

Morrisa Stark

Jaliyah Wallace

Eighth-grade team

Jasmine Davis

Ta’Mear Gordon

Ziah Jones

Eyona Jordan

Kaylea Lacey

Amani Leonard

Makyah Martin

Talia Norman

Tayen Orr

Jarius Powers

Kiyoko Proctor

Amarie Robinson

Jariah Webber

Janaeya Wheeler

Trista White

