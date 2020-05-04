A devilishly good time

× Expand Andy Marlin, Getty Images Alton grad Dakota Mermis mixes it up along the boards for the New Jersey Devils this season. Right now Mermis is back in the area awaiting if he'll get to finish the 2020 NHL season or not.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth installment in a series of stories catching up with some local athletes who are, or have been playing sports at the professional level and how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Check back daily for the next athlete.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the NHL season, Alton native Dakota Mermis was enjoying his best pro season.

The 26-year-old defensemen signed with the New Jersey Devils prior to the 2019-20 campaign and had seen his most games played in a season and his first career points before the shutdown. He scored his first career goal against the St. Louis Blues on March 6 in New Jersey. He had a goal and 3 assists in 10 games on the season.

“To be in the NHL and get my first career goal against the Blues nonetheless, was pretty special,” Mermis said.

“From a performance standpoint it was just great to get up to the NHL and finish what is right now the season, but hopefully I’ll get to go back and finish more season.”

As of now Mermis is in limbo, living back in the area and waiting patiently for a decision to be made on the remainder of the NHL season. It’s just about staying physically and mentally prepared.

“As far as staying in shape, the NHL is hoping we can get back at some point this summer and finish the season, so it’s essentially not an offseason mind set right now,” Mermis said. “You’re doing what you can at home with the equipment you have. You’re doing different types of cardio and things like that. You make do, working with your trainers and strength coaches pretty much on a daily basis and try to have yourself ready if this season resumes.”

Being adaptable is the life of a professional athlete. After playing in the Arizona Coyotes organization, Mermis moved across the country this offseason, so change is nothing new. He’s enjoyed his time with the Devils so far.

“It was a good season for me that I had going,” he said. “It was a transition after being in Arizona the last 4 years, going from the west to the east. It took me a little bit to get acclimated to a new organization and a new way of doing things, but once I got settled in things were really great for me in Jersey. My wife and I really love the organization and I love playing there.”

He said when the decision came down to suspend the season it came so quickly it was just a confusing period. He remembers the weird time vividly.

“It happened quickly,” he said. “We played on a Tuesday and Wednesday was when the NBA postponed their season and that Thursday morning was when the NHL did it. None of us saw it coming obviously, so it’s as bizarre as it is for anyone else. We’re so used to playing, especially this time of year. I was telling someone, I hadn’t been home and not playing in March for the last 10 years. The last was when I was going to high school at Alton High. It was strange, it’s March and you’re at home, not going to the rink, it’s still winter. The weirdest part is just the timing and not playing and it’s not warm outside yet.”

He’s just trying to stay sane back in the Midwest and enjoying domesticated life the best he can.

“We’re back in our home in the area, so back in the Midwest,” Mermis said. “It’s just kind of the same as everyone, enjoying some quiet time outside of working out; a little bit of home improvement here and there. I’m just kind of making a positive of being able to get some rest as well.”