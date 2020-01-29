A grand slam

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton was awarded a Prospect League baseball franchise for the 2021 season. Pictured (from left to right) are: Alton Parks and Recreation director Michael Haynes, Alton Mayor Brant Walker, new Alton franchise owner/operator Steve Marso and Prospect League commissioner Dennis Bastien.

Baseball is coming back to Alton next year.

The city was awarded a franchise for the Prospect League during a press conference at City Hall on Jan. 29. The Prospect League is a collegiate wood bat summer league that already has 12 teams throughout the Midwest.

The 20-minute press conference included appearances from Prospect League commissioner Dennis Bastien, Alton Parks and Recreation director Michael Haynes, Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Steve Marso, who is the owner and operator of the new Alton franchise.

The Alton team will begin Prospect League play in the 2021 season. The franchise will play against teams from Missouri, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia. There's one other St. Louis area team in the league -- the O'Fallon Hoots in O'Fallon, Mo. The Hoots start play this year.

"After several visits and meetings, we knew that Alton was an ideal fit for our league," Bastien said. "We applaud the efforts of Mayor Brant Walker and Parks and Recreation director Michael Haynes in their understanding and potential that the Prospect League brings to this remarkable city. We are proud of the relationship that has already been established and look forward to many upcoming summers of the highest level of summer collegiate baseball that the Prospect League has to offer."

Games will be played at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park. Haynes said he's thrilled that the new Alton franchise will be playing at a venue that had some improvements over the last several years after receiving over $100,000 in grants and donations.

"Lloyd Hopkins Field is an incredible asset for our community," Haynes said. "The city has put a lot of time and resources into bringing it back to life over the last few years. We're so excited to see that work paying off with the increased activity in the park and now the addition of an expansion team in the Prospect League. We look forward to the continued upgrades at the park in partnership with our new Prospect League organization."

Alton will have its first collegiate wood bat team since the Bluff City Bombers played there in 2004. The Bombers competed in the Central Illinois Collegiate League, which merged with the Prospect League in 2009.

"How exciting it is to have such an asset coming to our community," Walker said. "It'll be a new outlet for family friendly affordable fun in Alton and should provide not just a boost in our quality of life but economic impact, as well. We're excited to have Steve Marso oversee the operations and appreciate the investment in marketing the team and our town."

Marso had owned and operated the Waterloo (Iowa) Bucks of the Northwoods League before purchasing the Alton franchise.

"When I came to Alton, it was the same experience that I had when I walked into the team that I bought back in 2004," Marso said. "I arrived at the stadium and I just thought, 'It really feels right.' I've been looking to get back into baseball for a couple of years and this was one place that really hit home for me. The ballpark is so cool and so homey and it said it all to me. I'm very excited to get involved with the community here and work with the guys going forward."

The name of the new Alton franchise has yet to be determined.

"We will be doing the name the team contest coming up in the coming weeks," Marso said. "We'll get all of that information out. That will be fantastic if everybody participates."

For the last 10 years, the Prospect League had more than 250 players who have been drafted or signed as free agents. There are 175 players who have seen action on Major League Baseball rosters.

“The Prospect League is an expanding, growing and an extremely successful and powerful national collegiate league,” Bastien said. “All of our players are NCAA and NAIA and some national JUCO players.”