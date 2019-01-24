A growing hoops career

Berry

After a year in redshirt status as a college basketball player, Granite City High School alum Kenny Berry is looking forward to normalcy.

“It’s been a process of getting back into the groove of things,” Berry said.

Berry, a forward and a 2016 graduate of Granite City, plays at the University of Missouri at St. Louis, a Division II school. He redshirted last year at Rend Lake Community College because of a shin stress fracture that occurred in practice.

“At first it was rest, and then it was strengthening,” he said. “A lot of it was running and getting used to playing basketball again.”

The forward said he was a step slower when he returned to the court, but in time he regained his confidence. He’s earned some playing time and scored a season-high six points on Jan. 13 in a contest against McKendree University.

“For me, it’s a process of learning to play Division II, at a higher level,” Berry said. “It’s also about getting my footing back after taking a year off. I’m also meeting new people and being exposed to different coaching styles.”

When it comes to end-of-the-year goals, he talks about learning.

“I just want to understand what my coaches want me to do for the team,” Berry said. “I want to do this to the best of my ability.”

Berry said the coaching staff and the players have a good understanding of what both sides want. He thinks the team will improve as the communication on both sides grows even stronger.

The college basketball player started playing hoops in the fifth grade and he just hopes to close out his career on a good note over the next two years.

“Next year, I just want to become even more focused and with everything I’ve been through with basketball, I just want to make the most of it and move on to the next chapter in my life,” he said.

Prior to jumping into Division II competition with the Tritons, Berry was at Rend Lake Community College in Ina for two years. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a freshman, helping Rend Lake to a 17-12 mark, before missing his sophomore campaign to the stress fracture in his shin.

“I feel like coming straight out of high school that it was a stepping stone to get used to playing college basketball,” he said. “When I came out of high school, I didn’t have all of the experience that I have now. To try and make a name for myself at the junior college level at Rend Lake, it was a good place for me to be away from home a little bit.”

In high school, Berry was an all-conference and all-state performer. He started at the varsity level as a sophomore and continued at that level thorough his senior year. Granite City went 14-15 his senior year and 11-17 his junior year, some of the better years for the program since the early 2000s.

He credits the seniors on the team with building the younger players into solid varsity athletes and helping him continue with the college game.

