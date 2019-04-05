A life coach

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Eric Smith

When Eric Smith, his wife, Sandy, and their two young daughters, Mia and Tai, moved to Alton in 2012, it was all for basketball. Seven years later, as Eric steps down as the Redbird boys basketball head coach, it’s all about family.

As he made the recent announcement to give more time to his family, he’s leaving a long-lasting impression on his other family — the Alton basketball family. While his numbers are impressive — a 133-76 record and 3 regional championships — it’s what he did off the court that will be remembered by many.

From team dinners quietly funded by him and Sandy, to giving rides to players, buying them shoes, taking them on recruiting visits and just being there when needed, he’s earned respect.

“In the grand scheme of things, if you want people to do things for you, you’ve got to show you care about them and respect them,” Smith said. “We ask quite a bit of our kids who have been in the program with time, commitment and effort. I think it would be a little disingenuous of us if we didn’t show the same respect back. Developing those relationships was the most important part when I got here. That was the focus, and I hope most of the kids would have the same opinion on that.”

Catching up with some former players, co-workers and loved ones, they did just that: gave their opinion on the coach they love. Even though he’ll remain as a health and physical education teacher at AHS, he’ll be missed as basketball coach.

“We’re all like family because he brought us in. Their two little girls love us because we’re literally like kids to him and his wife Sandy. I speak with them all the time, go to lunch with them, babysit their kids. It’s crazy being a former player of his and how much I have attached to him, his kids and his wife because of how personal he is with all of his players.”

Carlos Anderson (Class of 2015)

“The team bonding; we were always around each other and coach orchestrated a lot of that. I feel like that helped us a lot. I actually thought about transferring my junior year, but I didn’t want to leave coach Smith. He’d been there with me since my freshman year and he told me he believed in me. I just felt so close to him on a personal level that I couldn’t leave. I always wanted him to be my coach.”

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (Class of 2018)

“Outside of coaching basketball, I would hear Eric on the phone in the evenings forever with a kid, or a parent or coach. He wants to make sure he’s doing everything he can for those kids and we got pretty involved with a lot of them on different occasions. Whether it was financially or whatever, we tried. I think those boys could feel that it was genuine. Knock on the door, come in and eat dinner. I think that’s what he’ll miss the most, the camaraderie with the coaches and kids.”

Sandy Smith (wife)

“Eric and his family took in all the kids in the basketball program, whether it be having them to their house, I’ve seen Eric spending time with kids after school with their homework, it just runs the gamut. I think in this day and age when coaching is under a microscope with how kids respond, Eric’s kids — because of how he treated them — they truly loved him and they had a mutual respect. When you develop that respect with players they’ll do just about anything for you, and it’s a lot easier to be demanding of them.”

Jeff Alderman (Alton athletics director)

“Most definitely, I feel like I’m part of their family. I take the girls as my little sisters. Any time they need something or they want me to play with them, I’m there. Sandy does a lot for us, too. Getting us together for team dinners, getting the food, she does a lot and she’s a great person. I just can’t wish for a better coach than coach Smith.”

Donovan Clay (Class of 2019)

“Believe it or not, it wasn’t that different. He was pretty much the same to me as a player and a coach. He treats everyone equally. Even if you go to one of his classes, he treats those people the same way also.”

De’tae McMurray (Class of 2014, assistant coach 2018-19)

“He goes above and beyond with all of his players. If he can help you in some type of way, he will. He’s not going to make it public, either. It’s going to be a man-to-man type of deal. He’s a great guy. He and Sandy; I can’t say enough about them. They really do care about the players, the program and the town of Alton, and they wanted to do their part to make it better.”

Bryan Hudson (Class of 2015)

“I saw that coaching and playing. He’d break his back for any player on and off the court. He stands up for his guys and would do anything for you. If you ask him for something, he’ll try his best to get it done for you. He definitely goes to bat for his players. He did multiple things, from giving people rides, paying for people’s shoes, making sure they ate, buying team dinners, bringing them to practice and making sure everyone eats afterward. He just made sure everyone was OK.”

De’tae McMurray

“Eric is a great basketball coach and even a better guy. He completely understood my situation whenever it came to baseball being more important than basketball, and he respected it to the fullest. He helped me become a better team player, a better person.

“He was really good with the scouts. Most of the baseball scouts want to see how athletic you are, and they like it when you play two sports. He was really accepting of them, letting them come into practices and would introduce himself at games. He really understood the whole process that was going on with me and he wanted to help me in any way possible.”

Bryan Hudson

“What I’ve been thinking about is when he helped me during my college decision and picking out schools. He took me to a couple visits and really helped me during that time. I really appreciated him during that time. Overall, the team dinners, being around his daughters and just giving me advice. I’d see him during school and we’d stop to talk. He was always there for me any time I needed him.”

Kevin Caldwell Jr.

“To see us as a whole family, even the younger players come over and we talk and watch videos of us from back in the day. It’s a lot of talk and a lot of fun. It’s just trust. If you can trust a person when you’re with them off the court, I’m pretty sure you can trust them on the court. It was just building an atmosphere with our whole team together and building a bond you can’t break.”

Donovan Clay

“There are a lot of examples. Players like Isaiah Thurmond and Darrius Edwards, who had a bright future but didn’t have that great positive figure in their life, he definitely became a good father figure for players like that, including myself. He definitely showed what it was like to be a man, how to treat women and get respect in multiple situations. He taught that just by walking the walk. Just by how he treated his wife and kids and bringing us around and being respectful and honest, he taught that to us daily.”

Carlos Anderson

“It’s a very bittersweet moment for us not to see Eric involved in what he loves to do. He took those kids in as our own. We have two girls and we don’t have any boys, so we treat it like we’ve got 15 boys and they rotate out each year. I love that.”

Sandy Smith

“He really helped me deal with adversity well. In basketball, there’s a lot more contact than in baseball and you get a little mad. I remember a game where the center and I were both throwing elbows, and I was really mad. He sat me down and talked to me after the game, and there were multiple times he helped me with stuff like that. That’s really helped me deal with adversity in my baseball career.”

Bryan Hudson

“I want people to know he was a good guy. A lot of people didn’t really know him like we did because they weren’t around. We knew him on a personal level, and he’s one of the best people I know. I just want to make sure he goes out the right way.”

Kevin Caldwell Jr.

