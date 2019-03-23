A little Down Under in the Riverbend

× Expand photo by Charles Sheppard Alton Rugby Club head coach Dave Hicks directs his two sons and members of the team, James Hicks (facing camera) and Joseph Hicks (back to camera) during a recent practice at Barth Park in Alton. Interested players can visit altonrugby.org to learn how to join the team.

Alton Rugby Club head coach Dave Hicks looks out over Barth Park in Alton on a windy Thursday evening and laments the lack of attendance at his rugby practice. Although this particular practice is optional, the club has a game in Lindenwood at the end of the month and is in full preparation mode.

“We’re missing about 6 guys.” Hicks said. “We got about 10, 12 kids now — a mix of kids from different backgrounds, some good athletes. I think we have something that a lot of the other teams don’t have.”

The kids attending are running, yelling and throwing a rugby ball back and forth. After a few minutes, Hicks has them executing passing and running drills. It took several tries before getting the drill right, but it was clear the kids were having a blast.

The club has enough players to field a team, but the coach is adamant on getting as many kids as possible.

“I just don’t think people are exposed to rugby, but if I was a high school football coach, I’d want all my guys, if they aren’t playing baseball or track in the spring, to get out there and get in better shape and be better tacklers through rugby,” Hicks said.

Hicks played football at Belleville West and later married a woman from Australia, who introduced him to rugby. After joining a recreational league, he decided to start a youth rugby team for youths age 12-15 in Alton.

As far as he knows, this is the first attempt to build a youth rugby organization in the area.

“We started with a group of kids who play baseball together and we maybe got six guys that way, and then one guy tells another,” Hicks said. “It’s still slow because you are competing with other sports, and it is not really affiliated with the school.”

As for the kids, it is evident by watching the practice they enjoy it.

“It’s pretty fun; it gets your adrenaline running,” said Joseph Hicks, one of Dave’s three kids on the team.

Teammate Maurice Lee thinks rugby is great for personal growth.

“We played at Lindenwood in the fall and got to meet a lot of people,” Lee said. “It builds your character and makes you tougher. I think we (Alton) are physically and mentally tougher than the other teams.”

Toughness is where Hicks believes the Alton kids can outdo some of the better-funded rugby programs in Missouri.

“We have been playing in the fall, and there are maybe only three or four teams over in Missouri, but they are good programs,” Hicks said. “Lindenwood University in St. Charles has an excellent program, one of the best in the whole country. They have clinics and we bring our guys over in the fall, and I think these Alton kids are a little bit tougher than any of them.”

Hicks said he believes rugby is a gateway to better opportunities, as the sport is growing with more colleges starting programs.

Hundreds of colleges offer rugby as a sanctioned sport, including 66 Division I men’s college rugby teams.

Lindenwood University in St. Charles is one of the schools that operates under Division I status, offering scholarships for rugby players. Lindenwood won a national title in its inaugural season of 2012.

Although placing one of his players in a Division I program may take some time, Hicks is trying hard to lay the foundation for a successful program. So far, his is the only rugby club in the Metro East, putting Alton in good position to be a rugby hotbed in the future.

Learn more about Alton Rugby Club on their website or by searching Alton Rugby on Facebook.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter